Reno, NV

Nanotech Energy Raises $64 Million

By Nat Rubio-Licht
Los Angeles Business Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNanotech Energy Inc. has plans for a big expansion. The Sawtelle-based energy storage product company announced Aug. 10 it had raised $64 million in Series D funding. The investment will be used to open new headquarters in Amsterdam and develop a high-volume manufacturing facility in Reno, Nev., where it will expand product development and ramp up production.

