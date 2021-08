MILWAUKEE — With nearly 75% of their schedule complete, the Milwaukee Brewers have seen plenty of their National League Central Division opponents. Through their first 119 games, the Brewers have faced the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds 16 times apiece and played the Pittsburgh Pirates 19 times. The only divisional rival the Brewers haven’t seen much of this season is the St. Louis Cardinals, with the teams playing just six games and last meeting in mid-May.