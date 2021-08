The Gallatin has already cleared from the chalky appearance it had yesterday. Fishing a Spruce Moths, Rusty Spinners, Tricos, and some Caddis has been the most fun. Fish attractor patterns like Wulffs, PMXs, Humpys, Purple Hazes, etc. The canyon section has produced really well but can be a bit crowded on the weekends. Purple really gets it done for us late summer on the Gallatin. Purple UV Summer Stones or Purple Dry Humpers are among my favorite purple flies to use on the Gallatin. Focusing on the faster water has also been producing better, healthier fish. It is good to get out earlier in the morning and keep a thermometer with you to check water temperatures. Subsurface action has been consistent with Perdigons and small Pat's Rubberleg's (#10-#14).