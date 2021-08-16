Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting leaves 7-year-old girl dead, 6-year-old sister hurt

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXd5j_0bSnKw9700

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 6-year-old sister remains in the hospital after a shooting in Chicago’s Belmont Central neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times and WBBM-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Grand and Merrimac avenues. Chicago police said the girls’ mother was putting the children in a vehicle when gunfire erupted nearby, striking the older girl in the torso and chest, the news outlets reported. The younger girl suffered gunshot wounds to her armpit and chest, police said.

Emergency crews arrived and rushed the children to a nearby hospital, where the 7-year-old died, authorities said. Family members identified the girl as Serenity Broughton, WBBM reported.

The younger child, whom family members identified Aubrey Broughton, is still hospitalized with a pierced lung but is no longer in intensive care, according to WBBM.

Police said more than one person may have fired the shots, WBBM reported. Investigators do not think the shooter or shooters intended to target the girls or their mother, according to the Sun-Times.

here or here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
38K+
Followers
58K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police Department#Cbs#The Chicago Sun Times#Wbbm Tv#7 Year Old#Cbs Chicago#The Sun Times#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Texas man accused of recording co-worker in bathroom

MCALLEN, Texas — A Texas man is accused of recording a co-worker with his cellphone while the woman was in the bathroom of the business where they worked, authorities said. Omar Barrera, 33, of Pharr, was charged with one count of invasive visual recording, according to Hidalgo County online booking records.
Troy, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Van overturns in parking lot of Troy Towne Center

TROY, Ohio — Police in Troy are investigating after a two-vehicle collision left one van on it’s top. The crash happened Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Troy Towne Center where Walmart is located at. Officers said the driver of the overturned van was taken to a local...
Springfield, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

CareFlight called after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — CareFlight was called to an injury crash in Springfield early Sunday morning. Springfield Police Dispatch tells us crews were called to an entrapment crash on the 800 block of West Columbia Street at 5:07 a.m. According to dispatch, one vehicle with three people inside had crashed into a...

Comments / 3

Community Policy