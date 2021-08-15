Caitriona Balfe discussed her true relationship with Sam Heughan outside of Outlander: More than friends?

Caitriona Balfe has surprised and delighted fans with the very happy news that she has welcomed her first child with her husband, Tony Gill. Sharing a photo of her baby son’s hands, the 41-year-old wrote: “I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human… We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents. I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life.