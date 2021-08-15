The rarest and most expensive cameos in cinema!

The cameo it can surprise in the middle of a movie and generate amazement. Or be something promoted in advance that attracts out of curiosity. In this case, the intention is to mention some of the cameos most famous in the history of cinema. Individuals who cashed important checks for a few minutes of participation in the film that they sought to popularize. The idea of ​​the producers is that the public ends up promoting the collaboration of those actors so that more people want to see that particular action.