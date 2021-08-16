Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Major brain malformations: corpus callosum dysgenesis, agenesis of septum pellucidum and polymicrogyria in patients with BCORL1-related disorders

By Michal Gafner
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBCORL1, a transcriptional co-repressor, has a role in cortical migration, neuronal differentiation, maturation, and cerebellar development. We describe BCORL1 as a new genetic cause for major brain malformations. Methods and results. We report three patients from two unrelated families with neonatal onset intractable epilepsy and profound global developmental delay. Brain...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agenesis#Septum Pellucidum#Bcor#Gene#Asp#Pmg#Vissers Le#Girimaji Sc#Capovilla G#French#Ilae#Epilepsia#Corticocortical#Cingulum#Wadsworth Rc#Schizencephalies#Neuropediatrics#Ajr#Craft Jm#Bitner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Mental HealthNature.com

Disrupted intrinsic functional brain topology in patients with major depressive disorder

Aberrant topological organization of whole-brain networks has been inconsistently reported in studies of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), reflecting limited sample sizes. To address this issue, we utilized a big data sample of MDD patients from the REST-meta-MDD Project, including 821 MDD patients and 765 normal controls (NCs) from 16 sites. Using the Dosenbach 160 node atlas, we examined whole-brain functional networks and extracted topological features (e.g., global and local efficiency, nodal efficiency, and degree) using graph theory-based methods. Linear mixed-effect models were used for group comparisons to control for site variability; robustness of results was confirmed (e.g., multiple topological parameters, different node definitions, and several head motion control strategies were applied). We found decreased global and local efficiency in patients with MDD compared to NCs. At the nodal level, patients with MDD were characterized by decreased nodal degrees in the somatomotor network (SMN), dorsal attention network (DAN) and visual network (VN) and decreased nodal efficiency in the default mode network (DMN), SMN, DAN, and VN. These topological differences were mostly driven by recurrent MDD patients, rather than first-episode drug naive (FEDN) patients with MDD. In this highly powered multisite study, we observed disrupted topological architecture of functional brain networks in MDD, suggesting both locally and globally decreased efficiency in brain networks.
HealthNature.com

Angiogenic gene networks are dysregulated in opioid use disorder: evidence from multi-omics and imaging of postmortem human brain

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is a public health crisis in the U.S. that causes over 50 thousand deaths annually due to overdose. Using next-generation RNA sequencing and proteomics techniques, we identified 394 differentially expressed (DE) coding and long noncoding (lnc) RNAs as well as 213 DE proteins in Brodmann Area 9 of OUD subjects. The RNA and protein changes converged on pro-angiogenic gene networks and cytokine signaling pathways. Four genes (LGALS3, SLC2A1, PCLD1, and VAMP1) were dysregulated in both RNA and protein. Dissecting these DE genes and networks, we found cell type-specific effects with enrichment in astrocyte, endothelial, and microglia correlated genes. Weighted-genome correlation network analysis (WGCNA) revealed cell-type correlated networks including an astrocytic/endothelial/microglia network involved in angiogenic cytokine signaling as well as a neuronal network involved in synaptic vesicle formation. In addition, using ex vivo magnetic resonance imaging, we identified increased vascularization in postmortem brains from a subset of subjects with OUD. This is the first study integrating dysregulation of angiogenic gene networks in OUD with qualitative imaging evidence of hypervascularization in postmortem brain. Understanding the neurovascular effects of OUD is critical in this time of widespread opioid use.
Mental HealthNature.com

Isoforms of soluble vascular endothelial growth factor in stress-related mental disorders: a cross-sectional study

Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) has been implicated in the pathophysiology of stress-related mental disorders. However, VEGF levels have seldom been compared across mental disorders and never by isoforms. Pathophysiological processes involving leakage of astrocyte-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) across the blood–brain barrier could be associated with VEGF levels in patients with stress-related mental disorders. This cross-sectional study compared plasma levels of VEGF121, VEGF165, and VEGF121 + VEGF165 (VEGFtotal) in patients with stress-induced exhaustion disorder (SED) (n = 31), patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) (n = 31), and healthy controls (n = 61). It also analyzed the correlation between VEGF and astrocyte-derived EVs in plasma. An enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was used to measure VEGF121 and VEGF165 in citrate plasma, and flow cytometry was used to measure astrocyte-derived EVs in plasma. The mean concentration of soluble VEGF121 (sVEGF121) was significantly higher in patients with SED than healthy controls (P = 0.043). Mean sVEGF165 was significantly lower in patients with MDD than patients with SED (P = 0.004) or healthy controls (P = 0.037). Mean sVEGFtotal was significantly higher in patients with SED than in patients with MDD (P = 0.021) and also higher in patients with SED than healthy controls (P = 0.040). Levels of sVEGF121 were positively correlated with levels of astrocyte-derived EVs only in patients with SED (P = 0.0128). The same was true of levels of sVEGFtotal and astrocyte-derived EVs (P = 0.0046). Differing levels of VEGF isoforms may reflect different pathophysiological mechanisms in SED and MDD. Further research is needed to better understand the potential roles of VEGF isoforms and astrocyte-derived EVs in mental disorders.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tet2 Controls the Responses of β cells to Inflammation in Autoimmune Diabetes

β cells may participate and contribute to their own demise during Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Here we report a role of their expression of Tet2 in regulating immune killing. Tet2 is induced in murine and human β cells with inflammation but its expression is reduced in surviving β cells. Tet2-KO mice that receive WT bone marrow transplants develop insulitis but not diabetes and islet infiltrates do not eliminate β cells even though immune cells from the mice can transfer diabetes to NOD/scid recipients. Tet2-KO recipients are protected from transfer of disease by diabetogenic immune cells.Tet2-KO β cells show reduced expression of IFNγ-induced inflammatory genes that are needed to activate diabetogenic T cells. Here we show that Tet2 regulates pathologic interactions between β cells and immune cells and controls damaging inflammatory pathways. Our data suggests that eliminating TET2 in β cells may reduce activating pathologic immune cells and killing of β cells.
HealthNature.com

A non-invasive left ventricular pressure-strain loop study on myocardial work in primary aldosteronism

We investigated the myocardial work derived from left ventricular pressure-strain loop in patients with primary aldosteronism or primary hypertension. We enrolled 50 patients with primary aldosteronism, 50 age- and sex-matched patients with primary hypertension, and 25 normotensive control subjects. We performed transthoracic echocardiography and speckle-tracking echocardiography-based left ventricular pressure-strain loop analysis to evaluate cardiac structure and function. Patients with primary aldosteronism and those with primary hypertension had similar clinic and ambulatory blood pressures, except that the former had a significantly (P = 0.03) higher nighttime systolic blood pressure. All subjects had normal left ventricular ejection fraction (66.4 ± 4.7%). Patients with primary aldosteronism had a greater left ventricular mass index than those with primary hypertension and the normal controls (111.0 ± 21.6 g/m2 versus 95.7 ± 17.7 and 77.9 ± 13.5 g/m2, respectively, P < 0.001). The global myocardial work index (GWI, 2336 ± 333, 2366 ± 288, and 2292 ± 249 mmHg%, respectively), and global constructive work (GCW, 2494 ± 325, 2524 ± 301, and 2391 ± 193 mmHg%, respectively), were comparable in the three groups (P ≥ 0.18). However, the global work efficiency (GWE) differed significantly (P < 0.001), being lowest in primary aldosteronism (91.1 ± 2.7%), intermediate in primary hypertension (93.5 ± 2.5%) and highest in controls (95.3 ± 1.5%). The opposite was true for the global wasted work (GWW) (205.6 ± 74.6, 142.0 ± 56.4 and 99.4 ± 33.7 mmHg%, respectively, P < 0.001). GWE was significantly correlated with the logarithmically transformed plasma concentration and the urinary excretion of aldosterone in patients with primary aldosteronism or primary hypertension (r = −0.43 for both, P < 0.001). The associations remained statistically significant (P ≤ 0.04) after further adjustment for several factors, including left ventricular mass index and clinic or nighttime blood pressure. In conclusion, GWE decreased and GWW increased in primary hypertension and further in primary aldosteronism, probably because of the adrenal aldosterone hypersecretion and the left ventricular mass index increase, while GWI and GCW were similar, indicating that similar and normalized total myocardial work might be a compensation in hypertension at the expense of work efficiency.
Mental HealthNature.com

COVID-related psychological distress fully mediates the association from social impact to sleep disturbance among patients with chronic schizophrenia

The aims of the current study were to identify factors associated with sleep disturbance and Coronavirus disease-19 related psychological distress (CPD), and to develop a conceptual model to verify the mediating effect of CPD on the association between social impact and sleep disturbance. This study recruited patients with schizophrenia. Factors associated with the level of sleep disturbance and CPD were identified using univariate linear regression, and further selected into a stepwise multivariate linear regression model. Using structural equation modeling, a mediation model was developed to test the mediating effect of CPD on the association between social impact and sleep disturbance. After estimating with the stepwise and bootstrap regression, higher levels of CPD were associated with higher levels of social anxiety and subjects without a regular diet. Sleep disturbance was associated with a higher level of social anxiety, a history of psychological trauma, chronic disease, and those who did not smoke. The final model confirmed the mediating effects of CPD; whereas, the direct effect from social impact to sleep disturbance did not reach statistical significance. The current study manifests the crucial role of CPD on the association between social impact and sleep disturbance, and timely intervention for CPD is warranted.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of pulvomycin as an inhibitor of the futalosine pathway

Menaquinone is an essential cofactor in the electron-transfer pathway for bacteria. Menaquinone is biosynthesized from chorismate using either the well-known canonical pathway established by pioneering studies in model microorganisms or the futalosine pathway, which we discovered in Streptomyces. Because Helicobacter pylori, which causes stomach cancer, uses the futalosine pathway and most beneficial intestinal bacteria including lactobacilli use the canonical pathway, the futalosine pathway will be a great target to develop antibiotics specific for H. pylori. Here, we searched for such compounds from metabolites produced by actinomycetes and identified pulvomycin from culture broth of Streptomyces sp. K18-0194 as a specific inhibitor of the futalosine pathway.
ScienceNature.com

Comparison of mouse models reveals a molecular distinction between psychotic illness in PWS and schizophrenia

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations affecting paternal chromosome 15q11-q13, and characterized by hypotonia, hyperphagia, impaired cognition, and behavioural problems. Psychotic illness is a challenging problem for individuals with PWS and has different rates of prevalence in distinct PWS genotypes. Previously, we demonstrated behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in a mouse model for one of the associated PWS genotypes, namely PWS-IC, in which deletion of the imprinting centre leads to loss of paternally imprinted gene expression and over-expression of Ube3a. Here we examine the broader gene expression changes that are specific to the psychiatric endophenotypes seen in this model. To do this we compared the brain transcriptomic profile of the PWS-IC mouse to the PWS-cr model that carries a deletion of the PWS minimal critical interval spanning the snoRNA Snord116 and Ipw. Firstly, we examined the same behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in the PWS-cr mice. Unlike the PWS-IC mice, PWS-cr exhibit no differences in locomotor activity, sensory-motor gating, and attention. RNA-seq analysis of neonatal whole brain tissue revealed a greater number of transcriptional changes between PWS-IC and wild-type littermates than between PWS-cr and wild-type littermates. Moreover, the differentially expressed genes in the PWS-IC brain were enriched for GWAS variants of episodes of psychotic illness but, interestingly, not schizophrenia. These data illustrate the molecular pathways that may underpin psychotic illness in PWS and have implications for potential therapeutic interventions.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The promise(s) of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in averting preclinical diabetes: lessons from in vivo and in vitro model systems

Obesity (Ob) poses a significant risk factor for the onset of metabolic syndrome with associated complications, wherein the Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapy shows pre-clinical success. Here, we explore the therapeutic applications of human Placental MSCs (P-MSCs) to address Ob-associated Insulin Resistance (IR) and its complications. In the present study, we show that intramuscular injection of P-MSCs homed more towards the visceral site, restored HOMA-IR and glucose homeostasis in the WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats. P-MSC therapy was effective in re-establishing the dysregulated cytokines. We report that the P-MSCs activates PI3K-Akt signaling and regulates the Glut4-dependant glucose uptake and its utilization in WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats compared to its control. Our data reinstates P-MSC treatment's potent application to alleviate IR and restores peripheral blood glucose clearance evidenced in stromal vascular fraction (SVF) derived from white adipose tissue (WAT) of the WNIN/GR-Ob rats. Gaining insights, we show the activation of the PI3K-Akt pathway by P-MSCs both in vivo and in vitro (palmitate primed 3T3-L1 cells) to restore the insulin sensitivity dysregulated adipocytes. Our findings suggest a potent application of P-MSCs in pre-clinical/Ob-T2D management.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

All-trans retinoic acid impairs glucose-stimulated insulin secretion by activating the RXR/SREBP-1c/UCP2 pathway

Diabetes is often associated with vitamin A disorders. All-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) is the main active constituent of vitamin A. We aimed to investigate whether ATRA influences diabetic progression and its mechanisms using both Goto-Kazizazi (GK) rats and INS-1 cells. Rat experiments demonstrated that ATRA treatment worsened diabetes symptoms, as evidenced by an increase in fasting blood glucose (FBG) levels and impairment of glucose homeostasis. Importantly, ATRA impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) and increased the expression of sterol regulatory element-binding protein 1c (SREBP-1c) and uncoupling protein 2 (UCP2) in the rat pancreas. Data from INS-1 cells also showed that ATRA upregulated SREBP-1c and UCP2 expression and impaired GSIS at 23 mM glucose. Srebp-1c or Ucp2 silencing attenuated GSIS impairment by reversing the ATRA-induced increase in UCP2 expression and decrease in ATP content. ATRA and the retinoid X receptor (RXR) agonists 9-cis RA and LG100268 induced the gene expression of Srebp-1c, which was almost completely abolished by the RXR antagonist HX531. RXRα-LBD luciferase reporter plasmid experiments also demonstrated that ATRA concentration-dependently activated RXRα, the EC50 of which was 1.37 μM, which was lower than the ATRA concentration in the pancreas of GK rats treated with a high dose of ATRA (approximately 3 μM), inferring that ATRA can upregulate Srebp-1c expression in the pancreas by activating RXR. In conclusion, ATRA impaired GSIS partly by activating the RXR/SREBP-1c/UCP2 pathway, thus worsening diabetic symptoms. The results highlight the roles of ATRA in diabetic progression and establish new strategies for diabetes treatment.
ScienceNature.com

Development of a proton exchange membrane based on trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole

Trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole (PBI-TFSI) was synthesized for proton exchange membrane (PEM) applications. Its proton conductivity was (a) less dependent on humidity and (b) higher than that of conventional fluorine-based PEM (Nafion) and propanesulfonic acid-grafted PBI (PBI-PS) at a relative humidity of 40%. The chemical structure of PBI-TFSI was investigated using 1H and 19F nuclear magnetic resonance and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. The membranes exhibited good transparency, flexibility, and thermal stability up to 350 °C. Membranes with different side chain grafting ratios were prepared, and the water uptake and hydration number of the PBI-TFSI membranes were lower than those of the PBI-PS membranes, most likely because of the hydrophobicity of the side chain. The higher proton concentration provided by TFSI with stronger acidity than PS might be the reason for the higher proton conductivities of PBI-TFSI.
IndustryNature.com

Haplotype-resolved de novo assembly of the Vero cell line genome

The Vero cell line is the most used continuous cell line for viral vaccine manufacturing with more than 40 years of accumulated experience in the vaccine industry. Additionally, the Vero cell line has shown a high affinity for infection by MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and recently SARS-CoV-2, emerging as an important discovery and screening tool to support the global research and development efforts in this COVID-19 pandemic. However, the lack of a reference genome for the Vero cell line has limited our understanding of host–virus interactions underlying such affinity of the Vero cell towards key emerging pathogens, and more importantly our ability to redesign high-yield vaccine production processes using Vero genome editing. In this paper, we present an annotated highly contiguous 2.9 Gb assembly of the Vero cell genome. In addition, several viral genome insertions, including Adeno-associated virus serotypes 3, 4, 7, and 8, have been identified, giving valuable insights into quality control considerations for cell-based vaccine production systems. Variant calling revealed that, in addition to interferon, chemokines, and caspases-related genes lost their functions. Surprisingly, the ACE2 gene, which was previously identified as the host cell entry receptor for SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2, also lost function in the Vero genome due to structural variations.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between chronic idiopathic cough and sensitive skin syndromes is a new argument in favor of common neuropathic pathways: results from a survey on 4050 subjects

Sensitive skin syndrome has a neuropathic origin, which is why it is frequently associated with irritable bowel syndrome. We have looked for a possible association with chronic cough, which is commonly maintained by neurogenic mechanisms, whatever the initial cause(s). A survey was carried out on a representative sample of the population over 15 years of age using the quota method. The questionnaire included sociodemographic data and questions about sensitive skin, the presence of chronic cough, smoking and possible causes of chronic cough. Chronic cough was assessed by the Leicester Cough Questionnaire, and 4050 subjects responded (mean age: 45 years). Overall, 12.2% of subjects with a chronic cough were compared to the 87.8% without any cough. Among them, 72.5% had sensitive skin (vs. 47.8%, p < 0.001); additionally, 17.4% of the subjects with sensitive skin had a chronic cough (vs. 6.9% if no sensitive skin). These proportions were higher if very sensitive skin was reported. The risk of having chronic cough was twice as high if sensitive skin was reported [OR = 1.9 (1.5–2.4), p < 0.001]. The risk of having sensitive skin was also twice as high for chronic cough. Thus, chronic cough and sensitive skin are frequently associated. This association represents a new argument in favor of a neuropathic nature of sensitive skin. Sensitive skin and chronic cough are both modes of overreaction to environmental factors, which tend to be autonomized by neurogenic mechanisms. Dermatologists should ask their patients if they have a chronic cough, and pneumologists should ask about the presence of sensitive skin.
GoogleNature.com

Optogenetic inhibition of indirect pathway neurons in the dorsomedial striatum reduces excessive grooming in Sapap3-knockout mice

Excessive grooming of Sapap3-KO mice has been used as a model of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Previous studies suggest that dysregulation of cortico-striatal circuits is critically important in the generation of compulsive behaviors, and it has been proposed that the alteration in the activity patterns of striatal circuitry underlies the excessive grooming observed in Sapap3-KO mice. To test this hypothesis, we used in-vivo calcium imaging of individual cells to record striatal activity in these animals and optogenetic inhibition to manipulate this activity. We identified striatal neurons that are modulated during grooming behavior and found that their proportion is significantly larger in Sapap3-KO mice compared to wild-type littermates. Inhibition of striatal cells in Sapap3-KO mice increased the number of grooming episodes observed. Remarkably, the specific inhibition of indirect pathway neurons decreased the occurrence of grooming events. Our results indicate that there is striatal neural activity related to excessive grooming engagement in Sapap3-KO mice. We also demonstrate, for the first time, that specific inhibition of striatal indirect pathway neurons reduces this compulsive phenotype, suggesting that treatments that alleviate compulsive symptoms in OCD patients may exert their effects through this specific striatal population.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Seasonal variation and predictors of intradialytic hypotension

Hypertension is an important public health issue because of its association with a number of significant diseases and adverse outcomes [1]. However, in addition to hypertension, intradialytic hypotension (IDH) is a major complication affecting a significant proportion of chronic hemodialysis patients and is associated with adverse long-term outcomes, including higher cardiovascular and all-cause mortality [2]. It is estimated that approximately 20–30% of all dialysis sessions are affected by IDH [3]. IDH occurs due to the interaction among different factors, such as the ultrafiltration rate (UFR), cardiac output, and arteriolar tone. Therefore, excessive ultrafiltration may decrease cardiac output, especially when compensatory mechanisms (increase in heart rate, myocardial contractility, vascular tone, and redistribution of splanchnic blood flow) fail to be optimally recruited. The repeated disruption of end-organ perfusion by IDH may lead to various adverse clinical outcomes affecting the heart, central nervous system, kidneys, and gastrointestinal system. Potential interventions to decrease the incidence or severity of IDH include optimization of the dialysis prescription (cool dialysate, UFR adjustment, sodium profiling, and high-flux hemofiltration), interventions during the dialysis session (administration of midodrine and mannitol, food intake, intradialytic exercise, and intermittent pneumatic compression of the lower limbs) and interventions in the interdialytic period (reducing interdialytic weight gain and administration of blood pressure-lowering drugs). However, the evidence base is limited for many of these interventions, and optimal prevention and management of IDH await further clinical investigation. Just as seasonal variations in blood pressure (BP) are observed in the general population [4], predialysis systolic BP (SBP) in hemodialysis patients consistently follows a seasonal pattern as well, reaching a peak in the winter and a nadir in the summer [5]. This variation has been mostly attributed to seasonal changes in outside temperatures because high temperatures may result in vasodilatation with a decrease in peripheral vascular resistance, leading to a reduction in predialysis SBP. In contrast, nadirs in SBP are less affected by outside temperature and are more responsive to room temperature [4, 5]. However, seasonal variations and predictors of intradialytic SBP decline are not well understood.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study: High lifetime risk of celiac disease in Sweden

In a nationwide study of more than 44,000 patients with celiac disease and 412,000 individuals with a normal small intestinal mucosa, researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, Calgary University in Canada, Columbia University and the Mayo Clinic in the Unites States, examined the incidence of celiac disease over a 25-year-period and the role of celiac disease awareness. The findings have now been published in the journal Gut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy