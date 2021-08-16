Major brain malformations: corpus callosum dysgenesis, agenesis of septum pellucidum and polymicrogyria in patients with BCORL1-related disorders

Hypertension is an important public health issue because of its association with a number of significant diseases and adverse outcomes [1]. However, in addition to hypertension, intradialytic hypotension (IDH) is a major complication affecting a significant proportion of chronic hemodialysis patients and is associated with adverse long-term outcomes, including higher cardiovascular and all-cause mortality [2]. It is estimated that approximately 20–30% of all dialysis sessions are affected by IDH [3]. IDH occurs due to the interaction among different factors, such as the ultrafiltration rate (UFR), cardiac output, and arteriolar tone. Therefore, excessive ultrafiltration may decrease cardiac output, especially when compensatory mechanisms (increase in heart rate, myocardial contractility, vascular tone, and redistribution of splanchnic blood flow) fail to be optimally recruited. The repeated disruption of end-organ perfusion by IDH may lead to various adverse clinical outcomes affecting the heart, central nervous system, kidneys, and gastrointestinal system. Potential interventions to decrease the incidence or severity of IDH include optimization of the dialysis prescription (cool dialysate, UFR adjustment, sodium profiling, and high-flux hemofiltration), interventions during the dialysis session (administration of midodrine and mannitol, food intake, intradialytic exercise, and intermittent pneumatic compression of the lower limbs) and interventions in the interdialytic period (reducing interdialytic weight gain and administration of blood pressure-lowering drugs). However, the evidence base is limited for many of these interventions, and optimal prevention and management of IDH await further clinical investigation. Just as seasonal variations in blood pressure (BP) are observed in the general population [4], predialysis systolic BP (SBP) in hemodialysis patients consistently follows a seasonal pattern as well, reaching a peak in the winter and a nadir in the summer [5]. This variation has been mostly attributed to seasonal changes in outside temperatures because high temperatures may result in vasodilatation with a decrease in peripheral vascular resistance, leading to a reduction in predialysis SBP. In contrast, nadirs in SBP are less affected by outside temperature and are more responsive to room temperature [4, 5]. However, seasonal variations and predictors of intradialytic SBP decline are not well understood.