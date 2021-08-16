Struggling to connect

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. HARVEY — A public hearing about a controversial road through a wetlands will be conducted Wednesday in Chocolay Township. The road, being built by Sand River Aggregate of Harvey, was nearly complete when the state Department of Natural Resources halted its construction in April. The roadbed has been cleared from a gravel pit off Mangum Road to M-28 about a half mile east of Shot Point Road. The hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the township hall will allow the DNR to hear comment on the application. Complaints by township officials and residents near the project prompted the DNR to stop the work and schedule the hearing. The township board Monday night voted to send a letter to the DNR requesting that the state’s wetlands act be enforced properly, said township Supervisor Ivan Fende. The road projects involves filling in a wetlands area about 3,000 feet by 30 feet to a depth of 2+ feet with about 8,300 cubic yards of fill. If the permit is approved, the wetlands calls for Blondeau to create wetlands that replace the “function and value” of the wetlands that were destroyed during the project. If the permit is denied, Blondeau could be required to restore the wetlands that were destroyed.