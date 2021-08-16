Struggling to connect

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the Consumers Energy-sponsored Explore MI Wetland Wonders contest. The four winners, all of whom come from downstate, will receive Cabela’s gift cards in varying amounts: grand prizewinner, $1,000 gift card, Hadley Stansberry of Monroe; second prizewinner, $750 gift card, Ryan Quackenbush of Freeland; third prizewinner, $500 gift card, Brian Barnabo of Brighton; and fourth prizewinner, $250 gift card, Isaac Terry of Saginaw. Participants had to visit at least one of Michigan’s 15 Wetland Wonders and email a selfie taken next to the area sign. Special thanks are given to contest sponsor Consumers Energy and contest partners Michigan United Conservation Clubs and MI Birds.
