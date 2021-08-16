EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. ISHPEMING — The NICE School Board will vote Monday on the Michigan Model health education curriculum, excluding sex and AIDS education. The Michigan Model, the K-8 state-recommended heath curriculum, is under attack by the Citizens for Healthy Education, a local group that opposes some of its content and teaching techniques, including relaxed breathing and problem solving skills. The board heard public criticism of the model Aug. 5. The board will decide Monday what areas of the model to implement on the fall.