L’ANSE, MI – Richard A. “Dick” Gustafson, age 92, of L’Anse, MI, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse. He was born in Pequaming, MI, on May 16, 1929, the son of the late Nels and Esther (Soli) Gustafson. Dick graduated from L’Anse High School and then enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict and proudly served his country. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he attended Michigan Technological University. Dick married the former Shirley Pettersen in Florida in 1968. He had been employed with UPPCO as a shift engineer until 1990, retiring after 25 years. Dick was a member of United Lutheran Church, L’Anse, the L’Anse American Legion Post #144 and the L’Anse Masonic Lodge and Ahmed Shriners. He had served on the Township Board for 20 years and had also served on the Bay Ambulance Board for many years. Dick enjoyed all sports including hockey and had played football for Tech during his college years. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and had enjoyed hunting.