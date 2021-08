Wacha allowed five runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings in Sunday's win over the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision. Wacha gave up at least one run in each of the first four innings Sunday, but he avoided taking the loss since the Rays put up six runs in the top of the eighth. The 30-year-old has struggled mightily in five starts since the All-Star break with a 7.04 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 23 innings during that time. Wacha tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Minnesota on Saturday.