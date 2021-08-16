Beyond the Zone Podcast: Ep 19 - Gamecock Central Kickoff Party with Patrick Davis

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a whole lot of football to get to. To start, we discuss some news including the AP Poll rankings that came out Monday. Later on, we dive into some recruiting updates including the latest quarterback offer that was put out to 4-star quarterback Avery Johnson.