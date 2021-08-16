Beyond the Zone Podcast: Ep 19 - Gamecock Central Kickoff Party with Patrick Davis
Welcome to Episode 19 of the Beyond the Zone Podcast, hosted by WACH FOX's Emmy award-winning sportscaster Mike Uva. On this week's podcast, Mike takes a deeper look into Luke Doty's injury and the initial diagnosis as well as a similar story involving an injury of a Gamecock great in 2011. In addition, Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark of Gamecock Central as well as musician Patrick Davis join the program to discuss their upcoming Gamecock Central Kickoff Party on Friday Aug. 20 at Steel Hands Brewing. For more information visit HERE.wach.com
