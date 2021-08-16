Cancel
Comic Book Preview – Superman and the Authority #2

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperman and the Authority #2 is out this Tuesday, and you can check out the official preview of the issue below courtesy of DC Comics…. Clark Kent and Manchester Black continue to put Superman’s new team together, even though keeping Black in check seems like just as difficult a job as convincing the new recruits to come along. The pair hits different parts of the world looking for different types of heroes. While Midnighter, Apollo, and Natasha Irons only need to tie up some loose ends before getting on board, the Enchantress is going to be a little harder. Superman is going to have to set her free from a deadly illusion hell-bent on destroying her before she can help him save the universe.

