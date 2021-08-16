Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

New Romantic Posters and Meet Cute Second Preview for SBS Sageuk Drama Red Sky

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-August is here which means two weeks out from the premiere of SBS romance sageuk drama Red Sky (Lovers of the Red Sky or Hong Chun Gi). The network released two posters of leads Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seob, a new preview, and character stills of antagonist Kwak Si Yang. The pose of the two leads in the poster has already been revealed when the same picture was used as a book wrap for the new prints of the source novel by the writer of Sungkyunkwan Scandal and The Moon Embraces the Sun but it’s still very pretty and nicer to have it framed with the right color and background. I remain more excited for this drama conceptually than the previews have generated, the new one has the usual meet cute, childhood portion, and the usual awkward early interactions. Kim Yoo Jung can do this type of role in her sleep and remains always vibrant in character for sageuk dramas but I’m pleasantly surprised that Ahn Hyo Seob is actually holding his own and gives off decent screen presence.

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Yoo Jung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meet Cute#Dramas#New Romantic#Previews#Sbs#Sageuk#Red Sky Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
ComicsIGN

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Gets New Trailer and Poster

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf – the anime movie prequel to Netflix's Witcher series – has a new trailer and poster. The action-packed trailer shows off multiple monsters, quests, and gory fights – essentially, exactly what you'd expect from a Witcher movie. We also get a glimpse of some of Nightmare of the Wolf's plotlines, including a look at lead character Vesemir's transformation into a Witcher, his quest alongside a witch, Tetra, and seemingly a battle featuring multiple Witchers.
Worldhellokpop.com

Kim Yoo Jung And Ahn Hyo Seop Turn Into Joseon Era Residents For Historical Drama “Lovers of the Red Sky”

SBS has released the first stills of the actors’ respective characters in the upcoming sageuk. Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop are set to top-bill Lovers of the Red Sky, the network’s latest historical drama endeavor. Set in the Joseon era, the series follows the story of a female painter and a blind astrologer. In the stills, both actors display full immersion into their roles.
Entertainmentkoalasplayground.com

New Novel Covers for Hong Chun Gi Provides Sneak Peek at Leads Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seob’s Romance in Upcoming SBS Adaptation Red Sky

I’m taking a wait and see approach for upcoming SBS sageuk romance Red Sky (Lovers of the Red Sky or Hong Chun Gi), there isn’t much value in conjecture on quality or back stage shenanigans so I’ll keep opining on the promos slowly trickling out. There is a new sneak peek at the two leads Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seob in character posing on a romantic moment, she’s the painter holding a paint brush and he has his arms around her as the two softly look into each other’s eyes with warm smiles. This image has been placed as the new novel cover for the source novel Hong Chun Gi and it’s the same image but two different background colors.
Moviesepicstream.com

Lovers Of The Red Sky Stars Kim Yoo Jung And Ahn Hyo Seop Exchange Tender Gaze In New Posters For Upcoming Kdrama

Affection and tenderness surround the stars in new posters of the upcoming SBS Kdrama Lovers Of The Red Sky. Lovers of the Red Sky is a historical fantasy romance drama based on a novel of the same name penned by artist Jung Eun Gwol. The renowned artist also worked with Sungkyungkwan Scandal and The Moon Embracing The Sun, which is also adapted into a hit Kdrama series.
Movieskoalasplayground.com

K-ent Discusses SBS Toggling the Name Placement Between Leads Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seob in Various Promo Materials for Sageuk Red Sky

In entertainment products it’s a HUGE deal where one’s name is listed in the cast list. I’ve heard it built into the contract and stars throwing hissy fits over it. For K-dramas it’s usually a non issue as even the stars know where the pecking order is thanks to veteran seniority and general politeness. That’s why it’s weird to see a news article discussing the internal name placement for SBS sageuk romance Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi or Lovers of the Red Sky) with two young leads Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seob. Apparently SBS has been switching their names around in various promos, when normally it’s set so there is no name switching between the male and female lead in placement. And when it comes to a drama or movie where the title is the name of one of the main characters, that actor or actress gets placed first, case in point My Name is Kim Sam Soon, Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim, Queen Seondeok, et. al. Netizens are unanimously one sided in that Kim Yoo Jung deserves top billing both for her longer duration in the industry (seniority), her character being the name of the drama, and that she’s better at acting. I have to agree and find SBS just way weird and shady on this matter, it should be done the usual industry way and that means she gets top billing.
Moviesallkpop.com

Check out the 2nd teaser for Kim Yoo Jung & Ahn Hyo Seop's new fantasy historical romance, 'Lovers of the Red Sky'

SBS's upcoming new fantasy historical romance drama 'Lovers of the Red Sky' is now only a little over two weeks away!. In the second teaser trailer for the anticipated new series, actress Kim Yoo Jung captivates viewers with her elegant beauty and maturity, as she will be returning to the small-screen with her first historical drama in approximately 5 years, since her appearance in 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds'. In 'Lovers of the Red Sky', Kim Yoo Jung plays the role of a talented female painter named Hong Chun Gi.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Releases New Shang-Chi Poster

The official poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is busy and overstuffed, with floating heads squeezed into nearly every available space on the sheet. This is nothing new for MCU posters, but it can be tiresome for fans. Fortunately, Marvel has released a new poster for Shang-Chi, this one much simpler and more focused than its predecessor, keeping the attention solely on the man whose name is in the film's title.
ComicsComicBook

Mushoku Tensei Confirms Return Date With New Poster

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has confirmed the return date for the second half of its debut season with the release of a new poster! Although the original release of the adaptation for Rifujin na Magonote's original light novel series had been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the debut season for the series was a huge success with fans. As the result of a brand new studio forming just to put the Mushoku Tensei anime together, the first slate of episodes came to an end earlier this year with the tease that a second cour would be coming this Fall.
EntertainmentSoompi

Jeon Do Yeon And Ryu Jun Yeol Are Drawn To Each Other By Fate In Poster For Upcoming Drama “Lost”

Upcoming JTBC drama “Lost” released a new poster starring Jeon Do Yeon and Ryu Jun Yeol!. “Lost” tells the stories of average people who realize they haven’t become anything throughout their lives and try their best to see the spotlight. Jeon Do Yeon stars as Boo Jung, a ghostwriter in her 40s who feels lost and as if she hasn’t been able to amount to anything. Ryu Jun Yeol stars as Kang Jae, a man who runs a service where employees act out whatever roles clients request.
MoviesSoompi

Namgoong Min’s New Drama “The Veil” Reveals Premiere Date & Main Poster

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Veil” has announced its premiere date!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent who is a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). Due to his perfect record and skill at completing missions, Han Ji Hyuk is a top agent who is held in high esteem by his colleagues.
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

Kim Sun Ho and Shin Mina Showcase Top Notch Romantic Chemistry in Drama Poster and Stills for Hometown Cha Cha Cha

I love how the production of tvN drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha adapted from the movie Mr. Hong knows it’s biggest asset and takes full advantage of it. The second official poster is out and it’s the opposite of the first poster which framed the two leads from a distance and with their backs to the viewer. This poster puts Shin Mina and Kim Sun Ho front and center and facing each other. It’s even more romantic than if they actually did a full blown kissing poster, this face close to each other and looking into each other’s eyes is beyond intimate. Netizens are joking that Woo Bin-sshhi is sharpening his knife right about now mwahahah. After My Roommate is a Gumiho ended I’m kinda on a K-drama drought so I’m banking on Hometown to get me out of the dog days of summer doldrums.
MoviesSoompi

“Lovers Of The Red Sky” Introduces The Drama’s Stellar Supporting Cast Lineup

Although SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has garnered a lot of attention for its lead actors, the drama also boasts an amazing supporting cast!. Based on the novel by Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “The Moon Embracing the Sun” have also been adapted into hit dramas, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance set in the Joseon era. Kim Yoo Jung stars as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains her sight. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Ha Ram, a blind astrologer who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Twitter Milestone with New Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises today, with the work of Gege Akutami taking fans into a brand new world of the supernatural that sees young sorcerers testing their skills against a world filled with curses. Recently, the anime franchise's Twitter Account has hit a major milestone when it comes to its number of followers, as the Shonen series has revealed a brand new anime poster in order to celebrate just how far the series has come from the early days as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump to becoming one of the biggest anime properties around.
WorldElite Daily

A Snippet Of Jisoo's New K-Drama Is Here, And It Looks SO Romantic

Ever since YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s casting in the Korean television series Snowdrop in August 2020, fans have been waiting excitedly for the singer to make her acting debut. The show was scheduled to premiere sometime in 2021, but when controversy surrounding its leaked synopsis arose in March, fans worried whether it would air at all. That changed once and for all on Aug. 17 when the South Korean television network JTBC unveiled its first trailer for the series. If you can’t wait to watch Jisoo's K-drama Snowdrop, here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy