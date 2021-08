Want to nail the "no-makeup" makeup trend? Then look no further than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's latest venture into beauty. Those who know me personally know that I'm extremely low-maintenance when it comes to my beauty routine. But I'm not the only one who shudders at the thought of rigorous 12-step routines: Between the bubble wrap-laden waste from the products themselves and the rise of Zoom-friendly "skinimalist" options for work-from-home days (because, yes, we're still in a pandemic), many of us have decided to retire our heftier full-coverage products for lightweight, multiuse alternatives. If minimalism is also your makeup motto, supermodel-turned-beauty-mogul Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has got you covered with her latest curated beauty collection.