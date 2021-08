CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. On Friday, August 20, Reminiscence, the feature-length directorial debut of Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, will open in theaters and welcome audiences into a not-so-distant future version of Miami that has been nearly wiped out by rising sea tides. This gritty and moody sci-fi noir starring Hugh Jackman, Dune's Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandiwe Newton tells the story of a private investigator whose life is thrown into disarray when a beautiful, mysterious, and potentially deadly woman enters his life. Jackman’s Nick Bannister has to look to the past uncover a dark secret, but you don’t have to leave your home to take it all in.