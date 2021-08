Toussaint hurled five innings against Cincinnati on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander breezed through five scoreless frames, but he struggled in the sixth, giving up a two-run homer to Joey Votto and exiting the contest when Mike Moustakas followed with a single. Though he was in line to win upon his departure, the Reds tallied three runs between the eighth and ninth innings to send the game into extra frames and remove Toussaint from a decision. Toussaint's role in the rotation moving forward is uncertain given the imminent return of Huascar Ynoa (hand), though the Braves could opt to go to a six-man rotation to allow both hurlers to keep a starting role.