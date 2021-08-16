Cancel
Entertainment

MA's Free Guide to (Mostly) Free Streams, August 16-30, Including September Highlights

By Musical America
musicalamerica.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that all times are given in U.S. Eastern Time (ET). To calculate in other time zones or counties, British Summer Time (BST) is currently five hours ahead of ET and Central European Time (CET) is currently six hours ahead. U.S. Central Daylight Time (CDT) is one hour behind ET. Mountain Time (MT) is two hours behind while Pacific Time (PT) is three hours behind.

Ma
Handel
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Sept 11: Composer Robert Sirota’s Triptych to be performed by the American String Quartet Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

[Note: High-resolution photos by Ryuhei Shindo available at www.jensenartists.com/robert-sirota.]. Barrington’s White House | 145 West Main St. | Barrington, IL. Tickets and Information: www.barringtonswhitehouse.com/events. "Sirota’s musical language is personal and undogmatic, in the sense that instead of aligning himself with any of the competing contemporary styles, he follows his own...
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Violinist Rachell Ellen Wong Joins CTM Classics Roster for Worldwide Representation

Rachell Ellen Wong PR Contact: Laura Grant | Grant Communications. “[an] artist to watch and seek out” – Early Music America. New York, NY (August 16, 2021) — CTM Classics is delighted to welcome international prize-winning violinist Rachell Ellen Wong and her ensemble Twelfth Night to its artist roster for worldwide representation.
Musicmusicalamerica.com

As Orpheus Chamber Orchestra approaches 50-year milestone, Deutsche Grammophon releases 55-CD box set

Definitive collection includes the legendary ensemble’s striking recordings of Mozart and Haydn, lauded albums such as Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphonies, works by Charles Ives, Stravinsky Miniatures, Rossini Overtures, Baroque Encores and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Anticipating the 50th anniversary of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in 2022, Deutsche Grammophon releases a 55-CD box set...
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Frost Music Live is 'Live' Again!

CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED CONCERT SERIES RETURNS SEPT. 11, 2021 WITH 108 MULTI-GENRE CONCERTS FEATURING GRAMMY®, LATIN GRAMMY®, PULITZER AND McARTHUR FELLOW AWARD-WINNING FACULTY AND GUEST ARTISTS, ALONG WITH BRILLIANT FROST STUDENTS AND ALUMNI. HIGHLIGHTS INCUDE:. Frost Concert Jazz Band and Studio Band with Jazz Bassist Christian McBride. Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra...
New York City, NYmusicalamerica.com

Arium TV's At Home With Sarah Cahill features rarely heard works from two of the great women composers of the early 20th century in First Episode

[Note: Photos of Sarah Cahill available in high resolution at www.jensenartists.com/sarah-cahill.]. Arium TV Releases the First of Two Episodes of At Home With Sarah Cahill. Featuring two beautiful and rarely heard works from two of the great women composers of the early 20th century – Vítezslava Kaprálová and Amy Beach.
Seattle, WAmusicalamerica.com

Emerald City Music Announces Fall 2021 Programming - Three Live Mainstage Performances in Seattle and Olympia - Plus Emerald TV and Java Concerts

Emerald City Music Announces Fall 2021 Programming for. Three Mainstage Performances Presented in Seattle (Friday) & Olympia (Saturday) Featuring the Seattle Premiere of Patrick Castillo’s Winter Light. Quartet in Spotlight: Castalian Quartet* – November 12 & 13, 2021. Quartets by Mozart and Mendelssohn (*Seattle Debut) Seven Pillars – December 3...
Musicloc.gov

A Tribute to Marian McPartland & “Piano Jazz”

Tomorrow marks eight years since the passing of jazz pianist, composer, and radio host Marian McPartland, OBE. Marian McPartland was born in Slough, England, in 1918 and was proficient in music at an early age. She began playing at the piano at three, studied violin at the age of nine, and later also studied voice. However, it was not until she was 16 that her parents would allow her to begin formal piano lessons.
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Melanated Moments in Classical Music Podcast Rolls Out Season Three on August 18

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- A leader in the ongoing re-imagination of classical music structures and stereotypes, Melanated Moments in Classical Music podcast releases its third season spotlighting music composed by, for, and about Black people. The podcast has caught on with a youthful, global audience that is steadily growing in over 80 countries and nearly 1200 cities. The first show of Season Three airs Wednesday, August 18, on major podcasting apps and Classical Music Indy's website.
Posted by
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
New York City, NYmusicalamerica.com

Juilliard’s Flagship Continuing Education Program, The Evening Division, Undergoes Expansion; Renamed Juilliard Extension

Juilliard’s Flagship Continuing Education Program, The Evening Division, Undergoes Expansion; Renamed Juilliard Extension. Courses Now Offered Include In-Person Classes, Remote Learning, and College Credit-Bearing Courses for High School Students. New York – The Juilliard School’s Evening Division has been renamed Juilliard Extension in tandem with an expansion of program offerings...
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Sept 17: Yolanda Kondonassis and Michael Sachs Release World Premiere Recording of Aaron Jay Kernis’ Elegy . . . for those we lost on Azica Records

Maggie Stapleton, Jensen Artists (for Yolanda Kondonassis) Elizabeth Dworkin | Dworkin Company (for Aaron Jay Kernis) Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and Trumpeter Michael Sachs. Single Release Date: September 17, 2021 on Azica Records. www.yolandakondonassis.com | www.michaelsachs.com | www.aaronjaykernis.com. New York, NY – Azica Records announces the September 17, 2021 release of...
Musicoperawire.com

Deutsche Grammophon Announces Anna Netrebko’s New Album ‘Amata Dalle Tenebre’

Deutsche Grammophon has announced Anna Netrebko’s new album “Amata Dalle Tenebre”. The new album will mark the soprano’s first studio album since her 2017 cross-over album “Romanza.”. “Amata Dalle Tenebre” comes in celebration of the soprano’s 50th birthday. Recorded in the auditorium of the Teatro alla in Milan, with the...
Musicoperawire.com

Renée Fleming to Present Masterclass at Riga Jurmala Music Festival

Superstar soprano Renée Fleming is set to present a vocal masterclass at the Riga Jurmala Music Festival on August 27, 2021. The masterclass will feature Daniils Kuzmins and Ilze Grēvele, both students at the Jāzeps Vītols Latvian Academy of Music. Vītols will take on “Non mi dir” from “Don Giovanni” while Kuzmins will interpret Wolfram’s “O du mean holder Abenstern from Wagner’s “Tannhäuser.” They will also present other music during the masterclass, which is open to the public and will also include a Q & A session with Fleming.
Old Forge, NYRomesentinel.com

Six of Clubs in Legends of the Great American Songbook at View

OLD FORGE — The musical revue, Legends of the Great American Songbook, will be performed on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. at View, the Center for Arts and Culture at 3273 Route 28. Six of Clubs’ 2021 show features music by the legendary composers who wrote the greatest songs...
Cell Phonesmusicalamerica.com

Tech-Powered Music Education App, Trala, Partners With Superstar Violinist Joshua Bell

Bell To Perform At Trala’s NYC Conference On September 29. Trala, a tech-powered music education app designed to make learning the violin accessible to all, announces an ongoing partnership with the GRAMMY® Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell. To celebrate this dynamic partnership, Bell will perform at Trala’s NYC Conference at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music on September 29. Bell is represented by Park Avenue Artists (PAA), which facilitated Bell’s partnership with Trala. PAA will act as a strategic advisor and partner alongside Bell and Trala to further Trala's mission and develop its curriculum.
skiddle.com

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat enjoyed a completely sold-out season this year, with audiences giving the new production nightly... This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat enjoyed a completely sold-out season this year,...
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

LA Opera Announces New, Temporary Health Guidelines for Live Performances

LA Opera has announced new health protocols to be followed by the company and audience as they ready to return to live performances. First, the company has announced that it will be adopting a temporary vaccination-only policy for audiences, with masks being required as well. Patrons will be considered vaccinated after 14 days since their second dose of an FDA or WHO double-dose vaccine, or 14 days after the first dose of a similarly-approved single-dose vaccine. Vaccination status can be confirmed by displaying their physical or digital vaccination card along with government-issued ID; guests younger than 18 may display a school photo ID along with their vaccination card, and those under 12 must be with an adult who meets said requirements.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

“Fire Music: A History of the Free Jazz Revolution” Gets Mixed Review

Pianist Lennie Tristano experimented with free, non-chordal-based improvisation in the early ’50s, but it wasn’t until later in the decade that disruption genuinely arrived via a movement spearheaded by Ornette Coleman, Cecil Taylor, Sun Ra, Albert Ayler, and John Coltrane. The film Fire Music: a history of the free jazz revolution covers that 10-year period, from the late ’50s to the late ’60s. The term “Free Jazz” is a broad umbrella that embraces a variety of styles. To complicate definitional matters, a second term also came into wide use in the ’60s: the “New Thing.” The lines between “Free Jazz” and the “New Thing” were fluid. Examining these diverse stylistic elements offered the documentary an opportunity to explore the diversity of the music. Unfortunately, Fire Music sticks to a single track: we don’t hear about the likes of Grachan Moncur III, Jackie McLean, Bobby Hutcherson, Andrew Hill, and others who were not closely associated with the film’s chosen interviewees. To encompass the full scope of ‘Free Jazz” these and other musicians who were pursuing new directions should have been included.

