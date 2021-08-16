How to end the silent treatment?

I’ve created some family drama by accidentally spilling the beans and telling my mom something my older brother told me in confidence last week. I didn’t tell her on purpose. In fact, I only said something to my mom that was vaguely related to what he told me, but she is super smart and she figured out what was going on almost instantly. Living with my mom is like living with a supercomputer; she calculates everything really fast and accurately. We generally have a hard time hiding anything from her, but when she does expose our secrets, she usually gets them directly from the one trying to hide it. This is the first time I caused one of my brother’s secrets to get out.