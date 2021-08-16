Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

5 Highest-Scoring Teenagers in Premier League History

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League has seen a number of young talents make a name for themselves in the sport throughout it's history, and some of these teenagers have gone on to become some of the greats in football. Here, we take a look at the five highest-scoring teenagers in PL history.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Fowler
Person
Nicolas Anelka
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Michael Owen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Manchester United#Liverpool Football Club#Reds#Anfield#Everton#Arsenal#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Brentford announced their arrival in the Premier League in style as goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard secured a memorable 2-0 win over Arsenal.A below-par Gunners side missing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette were deservedly beaten in the season’s opener.The Bees, promoted via the play-offs last season, have finally come full circle as their last match in the top flight, in May 1947, was a 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal.Seventy four years is a long time to wait to get your own back and the Community Stadium - which opened a year ago amidst lockdown - was rocking as 16,479 fans, most of whom were not able to witness their promotion, finally got the chance to celebrate. Read More Premier League 2021/22 predictions: Champions, top four, relegation, best signing, biggest flop, top scorer and moreBrentford season preview: Ivan Toney to lead from the front for Premier League’s new entertainersArsenal season preview: Mikel Arteta aiming to return to Europe with big-money transfer Ben White
Premier Leagueradiomisfits.com

Free Kicks – The Premier League is Back!

The transfers have arrived, and the Premier League is back. Rick and Adam discuss the new Premier League season. [Ep124]. Podcast (freekicks): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 34:21 — 23.7MB) The transfers have arrived, and the Premier League is back. Rick and Adam discuss the new Premier League...
Premier Leaguetalesbuzz.com

Christian Pulisic scores goal in Chelsea’s Premier League opener, unveils new celebration

It was exactly the kind of start that Christian Pulisic needed in his English Premier League season with Chelsea. The 22-year-old American started and scored a goal in the club’s Premier League opener to put his team up 2-0 against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge en route to a 3-0 win. His 40th-minute goal helped pad a comfortable lead in a dominant performance by the Blues.
MLSEsquire

The Premier League, Explained to a Clueless American

I am going to watch the English Premier League this year. Become a fan of a team. A supporter, as the Brits say. I’ve enlisted my wife in the effort. That was easy. She’s a former college soccer star and one-time high-school coach, and woke up at 4am this summer to watch the U.S. women’s team play. Our two kids will join in. It’ll be a family thing.
Premier LeaguePosted by
NESN

Norwich City Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool got the 2021-22 Premier League season up and running with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday at a full-capacity Carrow Road. Diogo Jota’s first-time finish nudged the Reds into the lead after 26 minutes before his replacement, Roberto Firmino, added a second shortly after coming on in the second half.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Africans with a point to prove in the Premier League

As the new season kicks off, Ed Dove profiles six African stars with a point to prove in the top flight. Last season represented Aubameyang’s poorest scoring return in a decade, as a slump in form and fitness issues reduced his impact for Arsenal. He ended the campaign with a...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Premier League player Power Rankings

Our first player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars got off to a flying start in the campaign. Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days. Stars...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

How 'sensational' Greenwood grew from teenage talent to one of Man Utd's leading men in just one summer

The 19-year-old showcased how much his all-round game had improved against Leeds as he aims to become the Red Devils' first-choice central striker. Bruno Fernandes' three goals and Paul Pogba's four assists may have taken the headlines in the immediate aftermath of Manchester United's opening-day win over Leeds United, but as time has gone on since full-time, another player has been taking much of the adulation.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Chelsea to unleash Lukaku on underachieving Arsenal

London (AFP) – Arsenal’s miserable start to the Premier League season could get even worse as Chelsea unleash record signing Romelu Lukaku for his debut on Sunday, while Liverpool and Manchester United look to build on a promising start to their title challenge. Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge, seven...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Arsenal in flux as Chelsea arrives for Premier League derby

Arsenal is the latest Premier League team to have signed up for a behind-the-scenes documentary charting the goings-on at the club over the course of a season and program-makers are unlikely to be short of material in August. Arsenal is the latest Premier League team to have signed up for...
CelebritiesSkySports

Denis Law: Man Utd and Scotland legend diagnosed with mixed dementia

Manchester United and Scotland legend Denis Law has been diagnosed with mixed dementia. Law, 81, said he wants to be open about his condition and address the situation before his health deteriorates. "It is an incredibly challenging and problematic disease and I have witnessed many friends go through this," said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy