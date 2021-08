FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Saturday August 21st VFW Post 857 located at 2202 W Main Street (on the hill) will host the 9th annual benefit for Shepherd’s House. The event will run from Noon until 7pm. There will be fun, food and music. “Fierce Invalids” will perform from 1-3pm and “The Bad Hombres” will entertain from 4-6pm. There will be raffles all day long with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Shepherd’s House.