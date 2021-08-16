Cancel
California State

Letter to the editor: Don't spend my money on tribute to Huerta

By DENNY GILLIS
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

Guess what our Legislature of the state of California under Gov. Newsom has done now. Given $15 million not to provide needed supplies, equipment and manpower to fight forest fires across this state and neighboring states or giving much-needed assistance to the citizens of Greenville who not only lost their homes, their businesses, but entire town but to build a memorial to Dolores Huerta and she’s not even dead yet. We haven’t even rebuilt the Northern California town of Paradise that was destroyed by last year’s fire.

www.bakersfield.com

