Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NWS to issue mobile phone alerts for destructive storms

Minot Daily News
 6 days ago

They don’t happen often, but when they do your mobile phone should let you know. Starting this month the National Weather Service has activated a “Destructive” Severe Thunderstorm Warning category that will trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile phones. Mobile phone alerts will not be triggered by two lesser categories of thunderstorm activity.

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phones#Baseball#Extreme Weather#Wea#App#The Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Dickson County, TNweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 06:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Humphreys The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Dickson County in middle Tennessee Hickman County in middle Tennessee Northeastern Humphreys County in middle Tennessee * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 604 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dickson, Waverly, Centerville, McEwen, Pinewood, Nunnelly, Lyles and Bon Aqua. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Ellis County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ellis County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Harmon, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Ellis County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico Northwestern Gaines County in western Texas * Until 600 PM CDT/500 PM MDT/. * At 506 PM CDT/406 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hobbs, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hobbs, Monument, Nadine, Humble City, Knowles, Lea County Regional Airport, Industrial Airpark and Higginbotham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for New York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New York The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1143 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported numerous road closures in Hoboken. Spotters reported multiple vehicles stranded and water rescues in Harrison. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Orange, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Lower East Side, Union City, East Village, SoHo, Kearny and Fort Lee. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:30:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-22 08:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa. * Through Monday morning * A frontal boundary is expected to move over the islands Sunday morning through Monday morning. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 830 Po Aso Toonai Aukuso 21 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA...O loo iai ni uiga louloua o le tau o loo faapea ona aga`i mai i luga o le atunu`u i le Aso Sa aga`i atu i le taeao o le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga o le tau o le a faatupulaia ai le avanoa mo tafega ma lologa. O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy