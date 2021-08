Rising Atlanta rapper GRIP has announced his new album I Died For This!? after signing to Eminem’s Shady Records in July. GRIP took to social media on Wednesday (August 18) to reveal the album title and cover art for the project, along with an August 27 release date. I Died For This!? is set to be his first album under the Shady label and will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s Snubnose.