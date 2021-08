One University of Wyoming student who has reported being vaccinated for COVID-19 will win up to $4,500 in tuition and fees for the fall semester in a drawing Monday, Aug. 23. The name will be drawn from the total pool of students who have submitted proof of complete vaccination to the Student Health Service patient portal. For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, that means two doses; for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it is one dose. Students should watch their UW email accounts Aug. 23, as that is when the grand prize winner will be notified.