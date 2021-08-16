UW sustainability team releases annual update to five-year sustainability action plan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, is focused on lessening the environmental burden caused by tree debris on landfills around the U.S. According to Solid Waste Environmental Excellence Performance ("SWEEP"), the U.S. is on course to run out of landfill space in the next 15 years (https://ibn.fm/PuKZN). "Sustainable Green Team's solutions are rooted in sustainability and based on vertically integrated operations," reads a recent article. "In the event of a storm, SGTM's team is deployed from a mobile command center to designated sites to strategize with national partners. . . . Next, its tree services division and fleet of trucks and machinery cut and gather tree debris for collection sites. From there, the processing division takes over, using the tree debris as feedstock that is turned into a variety of organic, next-generation mulch products that are subsequently sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. In short, a downed tree isn't used for another layer in a landfill; it is recycled into a premium product for SGTM's municipal, commercial and residential customers. Better still, it helps in the efforts to prevent deforestation."