Howl's Moving Castle might not have won an Academy Award like its sister movie in Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, but it remains a fan favorite anime movie for many who make up the community, and one fan has managed to create an eye-popping rendition of the walking castle using real garbage. With both this film and most of Ghibli's other classic films currently available to stream on HBO Max, fans are revisiting, or watching for the first time, some of the legendary films that have been created over the decades by Hayao Miyazaki and his fellow animators at Studio Ghibli.