EUGENE, Ore. – Starting Monday, people age 12 and up who are attending University of Oregon events will be required to prove they are vaccinated. To satisfy the requirement, you can show your CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card, or a photo of it on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.