A late-summer surge in COVID-19 cases has served as a stark reminder to college football teams everywhere of just how difficult a season 2020 was. It certainly delivered a broadside hit to the Kansas State Wildcats, who thanks to a lack of experienced depth were ill-equipped to handle a rash of positive tests at inopportune times. Add a lost spring, which cost them valuable development time for a brand new offensive line, and an injury to their starting quarterback that threw an untested true freshman into the fire, and things went south in a hurry.