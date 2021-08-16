Cancel
Live Updates: Biden to address Americans amid chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban

By Brian Dakss, Tucker Reals
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden announced he would address Americans about the situation as the Taliban consolidated control over Afghanistan and Americans fled, prompting comparisons to the infamous evacuation of Saigon in 1975. Chaos at the airport earlier Monday led to at least two deaths and gunfire rang out as Afghans flooded the tarmac in hopes of fleeing the country in the wake of the Taliban's lightning-fast takeover.

