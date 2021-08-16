Live Updates: Biden to address Americans amid chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban
President Biden announced he would address Americans about the situation as the Taliban consolidated control over Afghanistan and Americans fled, prompting comparisons to the infamous evacuation of Saigon in 1975. Chaos at the airport earlier Monday led to at least two deaths and gunfire rang out as Afghans flooded the tarmac in hopes of fleeing the country in the wake of the Taliban's lightning-fast takeover.www.cbsnews.com
