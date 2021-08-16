Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Anexinet Continues Their Strategic Expansion Plans By Acquiring Light Networks

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, and a Mill Point Capital LLC portfolio company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Light Networks. The acquisition will allow Anexinet to leverage its Artificial Intelligence (AI), process automation, and strong digital solutions alongside Light Networks’ Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions to elevate digital interactions for their customers, employees, and partners.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Digital Transformation#Anexinet Corporation#Mill Point Capital Llc#Artificial Intelligence#Contact Center#Martech#Founder Of#Entropik Tech#Intrado Acquires Hubb#Premier Partner#Vp Sales#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Businessaithority.com

KloudGin Taps Innovative SaaS Marketing Leader, Miguel Adao as New SVP of Marketing

KloudGin, Inc., leading provider of AI cloud-based field service and asset management solutions, announced the company has added SaaS industry global marketing innovator, Miguel Adao, to its executive team as SVP of Marketing. He will lead the company’s worldwide demand generation, branding, events, analyst relations, channel, and partner marketing operations. Miguel Adao brings nearly 30 years of experience in organizational transformation, digital and omnichannel marketing, and demand generation program development to KloudGin.
Las Vegas, NVmartechseries.com

Media Alert: iManage Experts to Present at ILTACON 2021

Livestreamed company update and on-demand sessions provide actionable advice on ‘making knowledge work,’ process transformation, and user adoption. iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, announces its participation in the International Legal Technology Association’s (ILTA) annual conference, ILTACON 2021 to be held August 22-26 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV. The hybrid virtual and in-person event brings together industry experts and legal community members from over 20 countries for comprehensive peer-driven programs, educational content, and networking that address today’s transforming legal industry.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Tech Data expands Cloud Solution Factory catalog on AWS

Tech Data announced it has expanded its catalog of outcome-based cloud solutions within the Cloud Solution Factory on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By expanding the AWS solution catalog, customers now have access to a new variety of fully vetted Click to Run solutions to address a wide range of business challenges and help simplify cloud processes.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Tequity’s Client eSCRIBE has been Acquired by OnBoard

Acquisition strengthens OnBoard’s growth in Canada and public sector markets and enhances eSCRIBE product innovation and customer success. Tequity, an M&A advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to eSCRIBE Software Ltd., the leading cloud-based governance and meeting management solution for public sector boards, committees, and councils, in their acquisition by Passageways, the parent company of OnBoard, the leading board management solution for high-performing boards. The strategic acquisition extends OnBoard’s market reach for empowering boards and committees across Canada and strengthens eSCRIBE’s presence within the United States.
Businessaithority.com

Dentsu Expands Global Google Technology Practice With Two Leadership Appointments

New roles will oversee Google technology partnerships, sales, and client solutions across dentsu. dentsu international has appointed two senior leaders to its Global Google Technology practice; Alex Langshur will be the practice lead, with Seth Hammac appointed the practice growth lead. Together, Langshur and Hammac will drive partner relationships, growth opportunities, and integrated marketing and advertising technology solutions for clients.
Softwareaithority.com

Marin Software Integrates With Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform to Expand Ecommerce Advertising

Brands Can Now Access the Criteo Commerce Media Platform Through Marinone’s Cross-Channel Ad Management Platform. Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, announced an integration with Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform. The integration will allow brands to easily manage and optimize both Criteo Marketing Solution and Retail Media campaigns—from display advertisements on the open web to promoted products on leading retailer websites—all within the MarinOne platform.
Technologymartechseries.com

Streamlytics — The Data Partner That Works with Consumers

NetworkNewsAudio – Streamlytics announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Third-Party Cookies Are Toast, First-Party Data in Demand as Consumers Clamor for Privacy.”. Marketing Technology News: Avatier Unveils 2021 Spring Release Identity Anywhere Suite. The days of third-party cookies, which are little packets of data that allow websites and apps...
Technologymartechseries.com

Telia Taps ServiceNow to Transform Service and Customer Operations and Deliver Great Experiences for Customers

ServiceNow announced that Telia Company, a multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator, will standardize its service operations on the Now Platform. Telia Company, the leading operator in the Nordic and Baltics, is expanding its work with ServiceNow to create workflows that streamline service management processes and enable proactive customer service. More than ever, people rely on their service providers for reliable, fast Internet to stay connected to the world. To maintain services, build trust, and rise above the competition, Telia’s work with ServiceNow helps to deliver even better experiences for customers and employees, while reducing costs.
Businessmartechseries.com

Spotify Announces Stock Repurchase Program, Up to $1.0 Billion

Spotify Technology S.A. today announced that it will commence a stock repurchase program beginning in the third quarter of 2021. Repurchases of up to 10,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares have been authorized by the Company’s general meeting of shareholders, and the Board of Directors approved such repurchases up to the amount of $1.0 billion. The authorization to repurchase will expire on April 21, 2026. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The repurchase program will be executed consistent with the Company’s capital allocation strategy, which will continue to prioritize aggressive investments to grow the business.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

DNC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd continues expansion

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): Strong construction growth in Oman has been driven in large part by focused infrastructure spending with the government offering a host of opportunities in its development of infrastructure megaprojects in recent years. "The country is still developing, so all projects which are vital to...
Businessmartechseries.com

Advertise Purple Named the 50th Fastest-Growing Advertising Company in the U.S. and 4x Honoree on the Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 679 Percent

Inc. magazine this week revealed that Advertise Purple is No. 725 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Businessmartechseries.com

Syntegra Partners with Mirador Analytics to Certify Industry-Wide Privacy Metrics for Synthetic Data

Syntegra, a leader in synthetic healthcare data generation, and Mirador Analytics, the leading HIPAA expert determination provider, announced a partnership to certify Syntegra’s metrics for validating the privacy of synthetic data. This partnership is another step forward in both companies’ broader goal of enabling easier, faster and safer access to healthcare data to advance research efforts.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Ontic Announces Strategic Integration with Envoy

Integration will allow mutual clients to leverage data, powering a real-time risk management offering within Envoy’s visitor management system. Ontic, the protective intelligence software innovator digitally transforming how companies actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security threats, today announced a strategic integration with Envoy, a leading workplace platform for hybrid work, to help companies assess risk and neutralize potential threats.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Avid Expands MediaCentral Integration with Third-Party Newsroom Computer Systems

New OpenMedia integration enables news production teams to accelerate workflows and collaborate remotely with the industry’s leading content platform without having to change their newsroom solution. In its continued drive for openness in television news operations, Avid® announced the integration of its MediaCentral® content platform with CGI’s OpenMedia, a complete...
Businessmartechseries.com

NICE CXone Wins UK National Innovation Award for Remote Management of Customer Interactions

CXone recognized for innovative features and services supporting contact center agility and business continuity designed for today’s work from anywhere requirements. NICE announced that it has been selected as the winner in the “Remote Management of Customer Interactions” category of the 2021 UK National Innovation Awards®. The company was recognized for its breakthrough innovations with NICE CXone, the world’s leading cloud customer experience platform, helping contact centers ensure business continuity and agility in a remote workforce environment. The 2021 UK National Innovation Awards®, presented by the Directors Club United Kingdom, focused on work-from-home business solutions from around the world that impacted customer experience, employee engagement and operational performance.
Businessmartechseries.com

Immunize, startup for LGPD Compliance and Personal Data Management, Receives BRL 2 million in pre-seed round

After helping more than 300 companies to compliance with brazilian law requiriments, the company will use investments to scale the product through digital sales. The Immunize System startup, offering a SaaS platform for compliance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) in Brazil, announces that it has received BRL 2 million in a pre-seed round coordinated by the startup accelerator Leavening.
Charitiesmartechseries.com

AudienceFirst Media Wins Acquisition Strategy Contract for Feeding America

AudienceFirst Media to be the broker of record and provide data processing services to help organizations combat hunger in the U.S. AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, is excited to announce that the company has been selected by Feeding America as their broker of record and to provide strategic management and data processing. AudienceFirst Media will be applying strategic analysis and data processing techniques that include file conversion, merge purge, package splits and more.
Businessmartechseries.com

IZEA Awarded Fortune 10 Customer Expansion

Company Celebrates 5 Years Working Together with Retailer. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. , the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has been awarded a new contract from an existing Fortune 10 customer. The contract marks the second award to IZEA in 2021. IZEA first began working with the retailer in 2017, and has been awarded multiple new contracts every year since becoming an approved vendor.
Businessmartechseries.com

Fermín Serna Joins Databricks as Chief Security Officer

Former Citrix and Google security executive brings decades of deep technical knowledge to the high-growth pioneer of the data lakehouse. Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced the appointment of longtime software executive and seasoned security chief, Fermín Serna, as the company’s new Chief Security Officer (CSO). Serna will lead Databricks’ high-impact network, platform and user security programs along with governance and compliance efforts as the company expands its platform capabilities and positions itself for the next phase of growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy