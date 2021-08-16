Anexinet Continues Their Strategic Expansion Plans By Acquiring Light Networks
Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, and a Mill Point Capital LLC portfolio company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Light Networks. The acquisition will allow Anexinet to leverage its Artificial Intelligence (AI), process automation, and strong digital solutions alongside Light Networks’ Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions to elevate digital interactions for their customers, employees, and partners.martechseries.com
