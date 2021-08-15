Jerry Campany: MLB’s Field of Dreams game more about money than memories
I feel like Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game was made with me in mind. I haven’t missed a pitch of a Pittsburgh Pirates game in more than five years, and it isn’t just background noise. I watch intently as former Hawaii Islander turned excellent color man Bob Walk explains a bad team that struggles to do simple things and didn’t play with any urgency until Derek Shelton took over Clint Hurdle’s job as manager.www.staradvertiser.com
