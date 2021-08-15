Jerry Campany: MLB’s Field of Dreams game more about money than memories

For those of you who, like me, may be just waking up, the boys are back bright and early for a 12:10 p.m. first pitch in game two against the Rays. Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the White Sox, coming in slightly less than hot with a 4.46 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in his last seven games. But never fear (jk, always fear), Luis Patino is slated to start for the Rays and is boasting a whopping 5.82 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in his last seven.