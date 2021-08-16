PET OF THE WEEK: Bruno

Bruno came into our care a few weeks ago as an owner surrender. His family had to move into an apartment complex that did not allow pets. As much as it pained them to do so, they had to find placement for Bruno. The day he came in we immediately placed him into a foster home. Shortly after going into his foster home Bruno’s foster family asked us if we were certain about his age. They stated that Bruno seemed to be much older than he is. For being such a young puppy, he is very mature and is extremely well mannered. Bruno’s foster family has three children that vary in age. Although he has done exceptionally well with all three children and has become particularly fond of the youngest child, it appears that Bruno prefers to be around adults. The foster family says that Bruno appears to also be house broken and acclimated quickly to his new surroundings. It’s clear that Bruno would do well in just about any home, but we know that he would excel in a family that is comprised of adults. For being such a young puppy, he is well beyond his age. This old soul is ready to find his furever home.