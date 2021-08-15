Cancel
Blue Jays slug four HRs in win over Mariners

Reuters
Teoscar Hernandez continued his torrid streak with three hits, including a double and home run, and left-hander Steven Matz didn’t allow an earned run over five innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Seattle Mariners 8-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Randal Grichuk, Corey Dickerson and Marcus Semien also homered for Toronto, which snapped a three-game skid.

Kyle Seager went deep for Seattle, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

Hernandez’s home run to left-center field leading off the second inning tied the score at 1-1. During an eight-game hitting streak, Hernandez is batting .531 (17 of 32) with three homers and 12 RBIs.

Dickerson followed with a line-drive single to right and, one out later, Grichuk went deep to left off Mariners rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert (5-4) to give the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead.

Toronto added to its lead in the third on a two-run double by Alejandro Kirk, following one-out singles by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Hernandez.

With one out in the fifth, Hernandez doubled to right, stole third and scored on catcher Cal Raleigh’s throwing error to make it 6-1.

Dickerson and Semien hit solo shots for the Blue Jays in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, and the Mariners’ Seager hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Matz (10-7) allowed only three hits, walked three and struck out four.

The only run he gave up came in the first. Seattle’s J.P. Crawford led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Seager walked and the runners advanced on another wild pitch. A passed ball by Kirk allowed the run to score.

Gilbert allowed five runs on eight hits in four innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.

Toronto center fielder George Springer didn’t play after suffering what manager Charlie Montoyo called a mild left ankle sprain while trying to make a leaping catch at the wall in a 9-3 loss Saturday night.

--Field Level Media

