Dodgers belt 5 homers in rout of Mets

Max Scherzer pitched six gritty innings of two-run ball, Max Muncy homered twice and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers hit five homers Sunday night in a 14-4 rout over the slumping New York Mets, who used two position players as pitchers.

Scherzer (10-4) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked two for his 185th career win. He beat the Mets for the 13th time and won his eighth straight decision against them in New York.

Scherzer pitched with men on base in most of his third start as a Dodger but allowed only a pair of RBI groundouts. He never pitched without the lead. Scherzer held the Mets hitless in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position, 1-for-14 with men on base and retired the final eight hitters.

Muncy hit a pair of two-run homers in the second and sixth as the Dodgers beat the Mets for the 13th time in their past 14 trips to New York.

Justin Turner hit a two-run homer three batters in off New York’s Carlos Carrasco (0-1), and Will Smith hit a solo shot two batters later to give Scherzer a 3-0 lead before the right-hander threw a pitch.

Trea Turner added an RBI double in the second before Muncy’s first homer.

Scherzer also helped the offense with a sacrifice fly in the sixth that preceded Muncy’s second homer. It was Scherzer’s 30th career RBI and first career sacrifice fly.

Los Angeles padded the lead in the eighth on Smith’s two-run single and Chris Taylor’s RBI double. Matt Beaty slugged a two-run homer in the ninth off New York infielder Brandon Drury before New York outfielder Kevin Pillar got the final out of the inning.

Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto hit RBI groundouts for the Mets, who were 2-for-29 with runners in scoring position in the series and lost for the 10th time in 14 games. New York’s other runs came in the seventh when Brandon Nimmo scored on a wild pitch and J.D. Davis lifted a sacrifice fly.

Carrasco was rocked for six runs and six hits in two innings.

--Field Level Media