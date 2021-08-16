Cancel
Coachspeak: Hill at Top of Mountain in No. 3 Back Battle

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing has been settled, but rookie Kylin Hill is the king of the hill in the battle to be the Green Bay Packers’ No. 3 running back. “He’s put himself in great position,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said on Sunday, a day after Hill scored the only touchdown of the Packers’ 26-7 preseason loss to Houston. “Obviously, we’ve got two more preseason games left, but you’re able to see a lot of things that he’s able to do. I think the more we put him in situations going against other people and maybe even going against people’s top players to really gauge him even more, I think that’ll help him. But been very pleased with what we’ve seen in him so far. He’s put himself in good standing.”

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

