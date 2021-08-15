Cancel
Surging Giants take three of four from Rockies

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
LaMonte Wade Jr. threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the seventh inning and left-hander Alex Wood extended his personal winning streak to five games as the San Francisco Giants completed a series win over the visiting Colorado Rockies with a 5-2 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Tommy La Stella singled twice, doubled and drove in two runs for the Giants, who took three of four from the Rockies and won for the seventh time in their last eight games overall.

Wood (10-3), who hasn’t lost since June 1, stretched his unbeaten streak to 12 starts.

He took a two-hit shutout and 3-0 lead into the seventh before the Rockies knocked him out with three consecutive two-out singles, the latter two by pinch-hitters Elias Diaz and Charlie Blackmon, each driving in a run.

Connor Joe then greeted Giants reliever Dominic Leone with a single to right, but Wade gunned a strike to the plate to easily nail a sliding Diaz and preserve San Francisco’s 3-2 lead.

The Giants then got the runs back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Austin Slater and a run-scoring single by Wilmer Flores.

Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee took it home from there, each pitching a scoreless inning. McGee’s 1-2-3 ninth produced his 25th save, delivering the Rockies the fifth loss in their last six outings.

Wood was charged with two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Rockies starter Jon Gray (7-9) matched zeroes with Wood for four innings before the Giants took the lead for good with a three-run fifth.

Curt Casali singled home Mike Yastrzemski, who had singled and stolen second, for the game’s first run. La Stella missed a grand slam by inches on a two-run double that hit the top of the wall in right field.

Gray was pulled at that point, having allowed three runs and seven hits. He walked one and struck out five.

The doubles by La Stella and Slater were the game’s only extra-base hits. Each team had eight singles.

Joe had two hits for the Rockies.

--Field Level Media

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

