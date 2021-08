Charles Earl Baker, 74, of Westfield, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Born July 3, 1947 in Hornell, N.Y., he was the son of the late Lavern and Eleanora (Loveada) Baker. Charles married Linda J. Watson and they shared 48 years together. He loved farming, hunting, fishing, watching basketball and football games, scratching lottery tickets and going to the fair. He worked for Dresser Rand and was a member of the Westfield Rod and Gun Club. Earl is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children, Charles A. (Betty Bennett) Baker of Little Marsh, Gordon A. Baker of Westfield and Mishell L. Baker of Knoxville; grandchildren, Curtis (Nina) Clark, Daniel Outman, Erin Outman, Samantha (Walter Soroko) Outman, Brian (Allyssa Boyd) Baker, Alexander Cox, Hope Baker and Joeleen VanSkiver; 9 great-grandchildren and a sister, Selma Foote. He was preceded in death by a sister, Bessie Tompkins and a granddaughter-in-law, Jacquline Outman. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield.