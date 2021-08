The ZTE Axon 30 5G is already an intriguing smartphone. The second-ever commercial smartphone with an under-display camera, it claims to have taken the technology to the next level and addressed the flaws of its predecessor. A new update is seemingly pushing the envelope of smartphone technology even further, though in a slightly different direction. The Axon 30 may now be considered the first smartphone to boast 20GB of RAM, but that seemingly magical upgrade is almost smoke and mirrors.