AL contenders A's, White Sox to meet for first time this season

Lamb started at third base for a resting Yoan Moncada and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Minnesota. This was Lamb's first start since being reinstated from the injured list last Friday, although he did appear twice as a pinch hitter. He had been part of the rotation that filled in at left field when Eloy Jimenez was on the injured list, but Lamb suffered an injury himself and now has reduced playing time with Jimenez healthy.