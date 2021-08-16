Cancel
MLB

AL contenders A's, White Sox to meet for first time this season

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland Athletics and host Chicago White Sox each will try to bounce back from a loss in their most recent game when they meet Monday night to open a four-game series. Chicago is coming off a 5-3 loss against the New York Yankees on Sunday. The White Sox dropped two of three games against NewYork and have dropped two series in a row, but they remain comfortably atop the American League Central standings.

