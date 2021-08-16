Cancel
Twenty-five players earn 2021-22 PGA TOUR membership at Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. – Annually one of the most pressure-packed days in golf, the final round of the regular-season ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna didn’t disappoint. Englishman David Skinns earned a one-stroke victory, leaping from 46th in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings to 22nd to reach the PGA TOUR. Skinns, who won the same tournament in 2018, joins 24 other graduates on Sunday evening in securing 2021-22 PGA TOUR membership.

www.pgatour.com

