Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into two vehicles during wreck on local highway
On August 13, 2021, at 5:43 p.m. Idaho State Police responded to an injury crash southbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 122, north of Shelley. Robert Dietz, 63 of Chico, CA, was travelling southbound on US91 on a 1990 Harley Davidson. Dietz was travelling behind Cody Gray, 29 of Shelley, who was driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner. Carol Anderson, 73, of Shelley, was travelling northbound in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.www.idahostatejournal.com
