Realme GT and GT were not enough: Realme had to release yet another flagship killer under the GT series which is even more complete than its two predecessors. We are referring to the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition which will soon make its debut outside of China. Usually, flagship killers have an important compromise: the camera performance, but it is not the case with the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. However, is it the most complete flagship available at a killer price or there is something more at the same level even when it comes to the cameras? The answer is yes: a similar device is the iQOO 7 by Vivo’s sub-brand, another handset packing amazing hardware and a great camera too. Here is a comparison between their specifications.