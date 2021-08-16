Oppo sets up camera innovation lab in India - We explain its details

Oppo is presenting a camera-themed event on August 19. It could be related to new under-display selfie technology. It’s not clear which phones any new tech would go into. The event could be related to an announcement earlier this month revealing an improved under-display selfie camera. Regardless of brand, such cameras have often had poor photo quality due to screen interference, as well as lower pixel density in the space over the lens. Oppo’s solution involves a mix of hardware and AI, the latter automatically fixing problems like diffraction.