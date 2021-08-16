Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Oppo sets up camera innovation lab in India - We explain its details

By Balakumar K
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oppo, which already has a 5G Innovation Lab at its R&D centre in Hyderabad, today announced the set-up of a specialised lab for Camera Innovation at the same location. Oppo, which is working hard to enhance its base in India even as it is growing big globally, will use the new lab to develop localised features, camera solutions using AI and focus on developing imaging software for a better user experience in its smartphones.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Camera#Camera Innovation#The Innovation Lab#Head#Oppo India R D#Indian#Twitter#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Cell Phonesaithority.com

OPPO Unveils Next-Generation Under-Screen Camera Technology, Delivering an Immersive Full-Screen Experience

Leading global smart device brand OPPO, unveiled its next-generation under-screen camera (USC) technology for smartphones. By combining the best in hardware innovation and OPPO’s proprietary AI algorithms, the new under-screen camera solution discreetly places the front-facing camera under the smartphone display in a way that maintains the integrity and consistency of the entire screen, both during use and while in standby. Offering the perfect balance between consistent screen quality and camera image quality, it is an under-screen camera solution with no compromises.
TechnologyAndroid Authority

Oppo is teasing a special camera event on August 19

Oppo is presenting a camera-themed event on August 19. It could be related to new under-display selfie technology. It’s not clear which phones any new tech would go into. The event could be related to an announcement earlier this month revealing an improved under-display selfie camera. Regardless of brand, such cameras have often had poor photo quality due to screen interference, as well as lower pixel density in the space over the lens. Oppo’s solution involves a mix of hardware and AI, the latter automatically fixing problems like diffraction.
Cell Phoneswebchronicletoday.com

Oppo promises 5-axis OIS is coming to its phones soon

Never one to shy away from showing off its latest developments, Oppo is now teasing more upcoming mobile camera tech. The most interesting bit is perhaps the 5-axis optical image stabilization, which uses both lens shifting and sensor shifting for maximum effect — apparently three times the angle than that of conventional optical stabilization, according to Oppo. If true, this would compensate for greater shakiness, thus allowing for faster capture and better low-light performance, even when handheld.
Businessaithority.com

Samsung Sets up World-class AL ML and Data Engineering Lab, SEED for Indian Students

Top technology company, Samsung, has unveiled its most-advanced Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering Lab in India. The Data Engineering lab is slated to become the ubiquitous destination for all AI ML and Data Engineering professionals in Asia. The aim of the lab is to attract millennials and Gen Z students toward AI ML ecosystem and train them to solve complex real-world problems using cutting-edge innovations and creativity.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Future OPPO phones will be using new under-screen camera and RGBW sensor

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung officially joined the bandwagon circling around under-display cameras (UDC), alternatively called under-screen or under-panel cameras. It isn’t the first to jump on it, though, with ZTE stealing the thunder by launching the first UDC-equipped phone last year. OPPO, however, was also one of the first to actually get its R&D engine running to create the perfect under-screen camera implementation.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Intel Will Be Stopping Work On Its RealSense Cameras

Gadgets like the Xbox Kinect and Intel’s RealSense cameras are actually pretty cool pieces of technology, where they use AI and cameras to help track objects and people. In fact, Xiaomi’s recently-announced CyberDog uses Intel’s RealSense cameras to help navigate itself around and to avoid obstacles. However, it seems that...
Cell Phonesdesignboom.com

future OPPO phone cameras to debut telephoto zoom lens and 5-axis OIS

Continuing to lead smart device innovation, OPPO teases its upcoming mobile phone camera technology online at the future imaging technology launch event. from a telephoto lens to greater stabilization, the features are rumored to go into production from the end of 2021 once miniaturization of the camera solutions are tried and tested. the announcements coincide with the tech company’s call for young artists and technologists to join the innovation incubator – the OPPO emerging artists project, also known as OPPO renovators.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Oppo details supersmooth optical zoom and new camera sensor for future phones

Oppo has detailed exciting new camera technology it’s working on at the moment, and some of it may hit phones we can buy before the end of the year. There are three main new developments, with the first focused on a new Red, Green, Blue, White (RGBW) camera sensor. The others concern an optical zoom telephoto camera and image stabilization technology.
Businesstechgig.com

Honeywell and IIT-Hyderabad tie up to set an AI lab

Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) and the Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT )- Hyderabad have entered into an agreement to set up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab here and jointly do research on AI and related emerging technologies. According to a press release, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated...
Cell Phonesbiometricupdate.com

Oppo patents vein biometric security for its wearables

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has been granted a new patent for a hand vein biometric-based unlocking system for wearable applications, Gizmochina reports. The novel technology, which was reportedly first filed in 2019 has a patent number CN110298944B. The document describes a “Venous Unlocking Method and Vein Unlocking Device” similar to...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OPPO partners with Jio to offer a price cut on OPPO A15 in India

The OPPO A15 launched in India in October 2020. It was soon followed by OPPO A15s in December. A month prior to that, the phone received a price cut. However, its price was once again increased in July 2021. Now, the price of the device has been slashed yet another time in the country.
San Jose, CAHPCwire

Nutanix Collaborates with Cyxtera, Intel and Other Partners to Launch Federal Innovation Lab

SAN JOSE, Calif., and MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2021 — Nutanix, a leader in hybrid and multicloud computing, and Cyxtera, a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced their partnership to launch the first Nutanix Federal Innovation Lab, powered by Cyxtera’s digital exchange and Enterprise Bare Metal. The Federal Innovation Lab, located in a Cyxtera data center in Northern Virginia, provides U.S. Federal customers as well as industry partners with an environment to build proofs of concept and test mission-critical applications using on-demand infrastructure that readily supports hybrid multicloud solutions via a single operating platform.
Cell PhonesCNET

Oppo says new under-screen camera will make its way to flagship phones

Oppo unveiled a new under-display camera tech on Thursday. The tech is set to make its way to the company's upcoming flagships, allowing them to hide selfie cameras under their display. The third-gen imaging tech, which the company claims is the "best under-screen camera solution," apparently delivers image quality that's much closer to that of a regular front-facing camera.

Comments / 0

Community Policy