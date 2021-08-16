Oppo sets up camera innovation lab in India - We explain its details
Oppo, which already has a 5G Innovation Lab at its R&D centre in Hyderabad, today announced the set-up of a specialised lab for Camera Innovation at the same location. Oppo, which is working hard to enhance its base in India even as it is growing big globally, will use the new lab to develop localised features, camera solutions using AI and focus on developing imaging software for a better user experience in its smartphones.www.techradar.com
