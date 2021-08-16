Things To Do Today

Join us for awesome multi-cultural drum and dance performances and workshops for everyone, beginner to advanced. In person at Rainier Arts Center and virtual at SWPS.org. Friday is Family Day at World Rhythm Festival '21! We open with the joyous steel pan music of Dingolay, acrobatic African dancing from Fode Sylla, and a thrilling Lion Dance performance by Mak Fai Kung Fu. New this year, we are offering many concert/workshop pairings to give WRF participants a deeper experience of the featured cultures. Also new, a series of workshops giving the Well-Rounded Percussionist a chance to learn new instruments and rhythms, and the festival this year features for the first time (or the first time in recent years) Khmer culture (Khmer Amerak Performing Arts), Zydeco music (Bayou Envie), and Trio Guadelevin's ancient and modern music from Mexico and the Mediterranean. WRF '21 ends with Boka Kouyate and Friends celebrating the life and gifts of Mamady Keita, who popularized the djembe drum and its music around the world.