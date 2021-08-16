Cancel
Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Enjoy Post-Engagement Romantic Trip to Canada

AceShowbiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new lovebirds, who got engaged in the finale of Katie's 'The Bachelorette' season, take to social media to treat fans to snippets to their fun-filled trip in Blake's home country Canada. AceShowbiz - Now that the cat is out of the bag, Katie Thurston and her fiance Blake Moynes...

www.aceshowbiz.com

CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Leaves Canada, Reveals the Next Time She’ll See Fiance Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes don’t just have to beat the Bachelor odds, the newly engaged couple are also already facing the struggles of a long-distance relationship. “This was our first selfie together on May 18th. We started our relationship in a bubble only to continue our engagement in a bubble. For months we couldn’t be seen together. Our secret trips never felt long enough. We couldn’t wait to experience life together. Real life,” the 30-year-old Bachelorette captioned a black-and-white snap with Moynes, 31, on Wednesday, August 18, via Instagram. “The simple things that many of us forget to appreciate. Like the drive to get the coffee together. Or spending time together surrounded by family. Grandma taking a pic with her iPad. Or the simplicity of walking the dogs together. Walking through the ice cream isle [SIC] deciding a flavor to share. Holding hands during that three hour road trip. Being a tourist in a city together. Laughing from the spontaneous moments.”
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

Are Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes From The Bachelorette Still Together?

‘The Bachelorette’ is an exciting dating reality show that has a single woman chose her dream partner from a group of eligible bachelors. In season 17 of the show, bank marketing manager Katie Thurston was given the opportunity to pick out her dream partner. A former contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ Katie seemed quite taken with Blake Moynes when he was introduced in the fourth week of the season. The two showed great chemistry and seemed to be quite dedicated to each other. Naturally, there is a lot of curiosity about whether Katie and Blake ended up together. Let’s find out, shall we?
TV & Videosweisradio.com

‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Katie’s journey ends with an engagement to Blake

Katie Thurston concluded her turbulent journey on Monday night’s The Bachelorette season 17 finale where she, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams were joined by a studio audience, who watched the final moments unravel with an engagement to Blake Moynes, the 30-year-old a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Monday’s episode...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Bachelorette Fans React To Katie Thurston’s Aunt Lindsey Roasting Blake Moynes In Season 17 Finale

Spoiler alert! The following story includes details from The Bachelorette’s Season 17 finale, including the outcome of Katie Thurston’s season. Katie Thurston’s journey as The Bachelorette came to an end after a dramatic three-hour finale, with Thurston handing out her final rose and leaving with a ring on her finger. But before any diamonds were handed out, the star and her betrothed had one final hurdle to jump, and it just might have been the hardest one to overcome — Thurston’s own Aunt Lindsey.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Katie Thurston's Engagement Ring Is Worth a TON of Money

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are officially engaged after a true rollercoaster of a season (or in Blake's case, a true rollercoaster of three-ish seasons) and the time as come to discuss Katie's ring. Blake picked out a fancy diamond from Neil Lane, and according to The Daily Mail, it's...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Katie Thurston Talks Childhood Dream Job, How It Connects Her To Blake

Katie Thurston made a huge first impression on Matt James when she stepped out of the limo on Season 25 of The Bachelor. The stunning brunette brought along her vibrator to give to Matt James, kicking off some serious sex-positive vibes that followed her through The Bachelorette. Katie was introduced as a banking manager. But was her dream always in finance? Katie Thurston opens up about her childhood dream job and how it connects to her new fiance.

