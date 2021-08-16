How are we doing?

We should be happy by giving happiness to others. Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan, an Enlightened being, has said,. “Just learn this much! There is nothing else worth learning. This is the only religion in this world. You will only be happy if you give happiness to others. (Suppose) you are doing this business and you earn some money. So now when there are some hungry and unhappy villagers, give them some food and water. When they get married, give them some money so that their life improves. If you comfort someone, God will comfort you.