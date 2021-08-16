How are we doing?
Hey everyone! Well it’s long past time for me to handout our yearly customer satisfaction survey, but here we are — talking about a satisfaction survey. Normally I would spend some time reminding everyone about what we’ve accomplished during the last 12 months, and it usually included a small horn and “tooting” of some type. Usually — but not this time. I’ve been running things here for over 5 years now, and most of you are well aware of what we are trying to do, and what we’ve accomplished. I don’t believe I need to butter your bread before we sit down for dinner.www.onefootdown.com
Comments / 0