After N times of IP adaptation, this new game of “Nogizaka” “turns the real into the virtual” and surrendered to the second dimension?

A new Netflix video game series has reportedly leaked, but it remains to be seen if it will be a movie or a new television series. The past few years, Netflix and others have been investing big in movie and TV adaptations of video games, with the likes of The Witcher, Castelvania, Splinter Cell, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mortal Kombat, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us. For now, most of these projects haven't seen the light of the day, but those that have, like The Witcher and Mortal Kombat, have paid off in a big way. And as long this continues to happen, video game series will continue to evolve into proper multi-media franchises.