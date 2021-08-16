Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Backdoor Maneuvers

By Writers
theava.com
 6 days ago

ON JULY 11 we wrote about a very fishy Consent Calendar Item which had its origins going back to March:. Item 4ab). “Adoption of Resolution Authorizing a Title Change and Salary Revision of General Services Agency Director, Salary No. D46B to Director General Services Agency, Salary No. 6298; Re-Establishment of the Classification of Director Social Services, Salary No. 6214 and Amending Position Allocation Table as Follows: Budget Unit 5010 - Add 1.0 FTE Director Social Services.”

www.theava.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Maneuvers#Consent Calendar Item#Social Services#Low Gap#Department Head#Information Services#The Executive Office#Sheriff#The Board Agenda#Human Resources#The Sheriff S It#Gsa#Dceo#The Board Of Supervisors#Capital Improvement
Related
Law Enforcementtheava.com

The Sheriff’s Budget Dispute

Sounds like Supervisor Maureen Mulheren got some significant pushback on the question of holding Department heads personally responsible for budget overruns, especially the Sheriff. SUPERVISOR MULHEREN began: “I have an item for public expression. The five of us represent different geographies and different experience. It is important to work together...
Mendocino, CAtheava.com

August 19, 2021

Diminishing Winds | 54 New Cases | Cache Fire | Crimson Sun | Testing | Boosters | Skyhawk Radio | Students | Produce Exchange | 1885 Ukiah | Wildlife Service | Dos Rios | Plaque Remounted | Recall Red | Redwood Tunnel | Water Emergency | Bible Study | AV Volunteers | Before | Groundwater Plan | Tracks | Ed Notes | Structure | Kelley House | Antiwar | Weed Fatigue | Kabul Fort | Lead Club | Police Reports | Yesterday's Catch | Recall Smug | Fort Kabul | Taliban Statement | Beatitudes | INcrease | Vote Joe | Deep Corruption | Misinformation | Groundwater Law | Trombone Shorty | Attaboy | Ancient Fort | Dem Arrogance | So Long.
Clearlake, CAtheava.com

Cache Fire in Clearlake

"Based on footage on the ground and satellite imagery, this event has already become a dangerous WUI (wildland-urban interface) fire in Clearlake proper under strong wind/Red Flag conditions." (Daniel Swain) The San Francisco Chronicle published yesterday: “Cache Fire destroys structures around Clearlake, thousands evacuated” [https://www.sfchronicle.com/california-wildfires/article/Fast-moving-Cache-Fire-prompts-evacuations-in-16396259.php]. “Lake County [District 2] Supervisor...
Clearlake, CAtheava.com

Cache Fire in Clearlake

"Based on footage on the ground and satellite imagery, this event has already become a dangerous WUI (wildland-urban interface) fire in Clearlake proper under strong wind/Red Flag conditions." (Daniel Swain) The San Francisco Chronicle published yesterday: “Cache Fire destroys structures around Clearlake, thousands evacuated” [https://www.sfchronicle.com/california-wildfires/article/Fast-moving-Cache-Fire-prompts-evacuations-in-16396259.php]. “Lake County [District 2] Supervisor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy