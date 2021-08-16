Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boonville, CA

August 16, 2021

By Writers
theava.com
 6 days ago

Greenwald on America's Afghan disaster.https://greenwald.substack.com/p/the-us-government-lied-for-two-decades. Westerly Winds | Unhealthful Air | Possible Outage | Fire Watch | Unlearned Lesson | Imperial Hubris | River Cleanup | Anapolsky Memorial | Boonville Postcard | Wrong Number | Ukiah Switchboard | Ed Notes | Ukiah Baseball | Bunyan Hiring | Yesterday's Catch | Raise Coyote | Saigon Echo | Water Rights | Normal Bad | Stressful Times | WASP Pilot | Lemonade Stand | Fly Buzz | Psycho Rapist | Don't Recall | Fairytale Giants | Hannity Ode | Undeveloped Subdivision | Taliban Leader | Whitewashing Kabul | Landfill Logic | Mission Accomplished.

www.theava.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albion, CA
City
Boonville, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan#Ava News Service#Ukiah Switchboard#Ukiah Baseball#Taliban#Consent Calendar Item
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri, downgraded to a tropical storm, barrels toward northeast

Tropical Storm Henri continued its march toward the northeastern United States Sunday morning, and is projected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. Although the storm had been downgraded, many parts of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts were bracing for heavy rain, which could cause major flooding, and wind gust of up to 75 mph. Although the maximum winds could be as high as 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported the current wind speed at 70 mph.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden grapples with twin crises

President Biden is grappling with an international crisis involving the fall of the Afghan government and a domestic one in the COVID-19 pandemic, testing the resolve and ability of his young presidency. The double crisis has caused some heartburn for Democrats, who have until now, felt as though Biden’s presidency...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy